Android 14 Release: Compatible Devices and Timelines

The latest release of Android 14 Beta indicates that the stable version of Android 14 is just around the corner and will be released next month. While Google’s Pixel series of devices, starting with Pixel 4a 5G, will be some of the first to receive the stable Android 14 update, other manufacturers such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and ASUS are also expected to release the update on their supported devices shortly after Google’s release.

For Google Pixel users, all Pixel devices from Pixel 4a 5G to the latest Pixel 7, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet will receive the Android 14 update. Google typically provides three years of major software updates and two years of security patches for its Pixel devices. However, there are rumors that starting with the Pixel 8 series, Google may extend the update policy to five years of major software updates and two additional years of security updates, surpassing Samsung’s current offer of four years of major updates.

Samsung, known for its software update efficiency, is already testing the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 Beta on supported smartphones, and the testing phase is nearing completion. The Galaxy S and Fold series, Galaxy A series, Galaxy F series, Galaxy M series, and Galaxy Tab series are all expected to receive the Android 14 update.

Xiaomi, which is often criticized for its software update track record, has participated in the Android 14 Beta program for some of its flagship devices. While this is not the official list, based on past updates and Xiaomi’s promise of updates, devices such as Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, and Redmi Note 11R are likely to receive the Android 14 update.

OnePlus has always been an active participant in Google’s Android Beta programs and has announced that the stable version of OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, will be globally launched on September 25. Devices like OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus Nord 2T, and others will receive the Android 14 update.

ASUS devices released last year and this year should also receive the Android 14 update, as ASUS smartphones are typically entitled to two major Android updates. Some devices that will likely get the update include ASUS ROG Phone 7, ASUS Zenfone 9, and ASUS Zenfone 10.

Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO are also participating in the Android 14 Beta program. The list of devices expected to receive the Funtouch OS 14 update based on Android 14 includes Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X100, iQOO 11, iQOO 9, and more.

OPPO offers four years of major software updates for its flagship devices, and the following OPPO devices are expected to receive the Android 14 update soon: Find N2, Find X5, Reno 9, Reno 8, Reno 7, and more.

Nothing, a newer player in the smartphone market, has two phones: the Phone (1) and Phone (2). The Android 14 Beta is available for the Phone (1), but there is no beta yet for Phone (2).

While the list above provides an overview of the expected devices to receive the Android 14 update, the availability of the update may vary based on regions and carrier restrictions. It’s always recommended to check with the respective manufacturers for the most accurate and up-to-date information on Android 14 compatibility.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]