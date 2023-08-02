Candidate Declares Candidacy for Boulder Valley School Board Seat

Andrew Brandt, a cybersecurity researcher and malware investigator, has announced his candidacy for the District D seat on the Boulder Valley school board. Brandt aims to address various challenges facing the schools, including declining enrollment, funding gaps, and technology updates.

One of the primary issues that Brandt plans to tackle is the problem of declining enrollment. He recognizes that this could have a negative impact on school budgets as families with school-age children are forced to seek more affordable housing outside the district due to the high cost of living in the area. Brandt emphasizes the importance of supporting leaders who take steps to mitigate the inflated cost of living, ensuring the accessibility of local education.

Lalenia Quinlan Aweida is also running for the District D seat, while the incumbent Stacey Zis has chosen not to run for a second term. It is worth noting that school board members represent different geographic areas but are elected by voters district-wide.

Brandt brings valuable experience in the cybersecurity industry to his candidacy, with over 15 years in the field. Currently, he serves as a principal researcher for the Sophos X-Ops team at Sophos, a UK-based cybersecurity company. Brandt intends to leverage his technology background to address the district’s technology-related challenges, such as the responsible use of AI tools like Chat GPT and the importance of teaching cybersecurity.

As a parent of two teenagers attending Boulder Valley schools, Brandt has a personal investment in the success of the district. He also volunteers at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Media Archaeology Lab.

For more information on Andrew Brandt’s candidacy, please visit BrandtforBVSD.co.