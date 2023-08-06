The Role of the Fibonacci Sphere in Mapping the Moon’s Rotation

Since the historic Moon landing in 1969, scientists have been dedicated to advancing lunar exploration through the development of a global navigation satellite system (GNSS). To tackle the challenge at hand, researchers from Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary have turned to an 800-year-old mathematical concept called the Fibonacci sphere.

The focus of the study was to estimate the Moon’s rotation ellipsoid, which refers to its slightly squished shape as it orbits Earth. It is essential to note that both Earth and the Moon are not perfect spheres. Factors like gravity, rotation, and tidal fluctuations contribute to their irregular shapes.

While GNSS technology currently relies on a rough estimation of Earth’s shape, a more accurate estimate, known as the selenoid, is necessary to create a Geographic Information System (GIS) for the lunar surface. To achieve this, scientists Gábor Timár and Kamilla Cziráki proposed utilizing an ellipsoid of revolution, based on the Fibonacci sphere, to refine the estimate.

Through the use of a computational model based on the Fibonacci sphere and measurements sourced from NASA, the researchers successfully mapped 100,000 points on the Moon’s surface. This mapping allowed for a more precise determination of the semi-major and semi-minor axes that define the Moon’s rotation ellipsoid. Notably, the measurements revealed that the lunar poles are located approximately half a kilometer closer to the center than the equator.

The outcomes of this study not only contribute to the advancement of future lunar navigation systems but also hold potential for improving estimations of Earth’s dimensions and navigation systems on our planet. The researchers intend to expand their research to analyze variations in Earth’s shape using different geoid models.

Published in the journal Acta Geodaetica et Geophysica, this study offers valuable insights into lunar navigation and the potential to enhance our comprehension of Earth’s shape and navigation systems.