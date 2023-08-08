The Impact of Alkaline Lakes on Global Methane Emissions

Global warming is not a recent occurrence and has happened multiple times in Earth’s history. One notable event took place 304 million years ago during the Late Paleozoic Ice Age. Researchers have discovered evidence of increased sea surface temperature, melting continental ice, and the flooding of oceanic environments onto land during this period.

A study led by Dr. Liuwen Xia at Nanjing University in China aimed to investigate the impact of a large release of methane from alkaline lakes with pH levels ranging from 9 to 12. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that is 28 times more effective at trapping heat compared to carbon dioxide over a century. Microorganisms that produce methane are responsible for approximately 74% of global methane emissions.

The researchers focused on the Junggar Basin in northwest China, analyzing methane levels resulting from microbial activity. Core samples from the lake bed were taken and chemical analyses of the rock were conducted to determine the source of carbon. The carbon was found to come from aquatic green algae, cyanobacteria, and halophilic archaea. Carbon isotopes revealed the presence of alkalophilic methanogenic archaea, which thrived in the lake’s low sulfate anoxic conditions. This species produced significant amounts of methane that were released into the atmosphere. It is estimated that microbial methane emissions alone could have reached up to 2.1 gigatons.

The lake also received carbon dioxide from volcanic activity and hydrothermal processes, which converted it into dissolved inorganic carbon. This increased the alkalinity of the lake and promoted microbial activity, thereby enhancing methane production. The researchers speculate that alkaline lakes worldwide, including those in northwest China, could have significantly influenced global greenhouse gas levels. During the Late Paleozoic Ice Age, methane emissions from these lakes alone may have reached 109 gigatonnes, equivalent to the greenhouse forcing power of up to 7521 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide.

This study sheds light on the importance of understanding the role of alkaline lakes in methane emissions and their impact on climate change. It is crucial to monitor and develop solutions to reduce methane emissions from these lakes. Possible measures could include decreasing lake pH, adding specific types of clay, or dredging the lake bottom. However, it is important to consider the potential unintended environmental consequences of these solutions. Finding effective strategies to mitigate methane emissions while minimizing broader ecosystem impacts presents a significant challenge.