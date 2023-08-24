Extinct Armored Marine Reptile Discovered in China Could Rewrite Family Tree

A recent study has unveiled a previously undiscovered marine reptile species that lived approximately 250 million years ago. The new species, named Prosaurosphargis yingzishanensis, was found in south China and belonged to the Saurosphargidae family. These marine reptiles were known for their bony armor and broadened dorsal ribs, giving them a stockier appearance compared to other marine reptiles.

The partial skeleton of P. yingzishanensis was uncovered in 2019 at Yingzishan quarry in China’s Hubei Province. The researchers estimate that this species reached a length of around 5 feet (1.5 meters) and was covered in osteoderms, which are bony scales and plates commonly found in reptiles. This armored reptile was likely one of the largest marine reptiles in its ecosystem during its time.

The discovery of P. yingzishanensis challenges previous assumptions about the evolution of armored marine reptiles. Until now, the oldest known saurosphargids dated back to around 245 million years ago. However, the overall body plan of the newly described species suggests that the entire group may have been misclassified. This finding points to the need for reassessment and reclassification of saurosphargids within the sauropterygians, a more diverse group of extinct marine reptiles.

The similarities between P. yingzishanensis and plesiosaur-like sauropterygians indicate a closer relationship between the two groups than previously thought. The researchers propose reclassifying saurosphargids as a sub-group of sauropterygians. Additionally, the study suggests that sauropterygians and other marine reptile groups, such as ichthyosaurs and thalattosaurs, may be more closely related to the clade Archelosauria, which includes turtles and archosaurs (crocodilians and birds), than previously believed.

The presence of body armor in these diverse marine reptile groups suggests that bony plating played a crucial role in their adaptation to shallow water habitats. This armor provided protection against predators and helped maintain buoyancy by weighing the reptiles down. It also enabled them to forage on the seafloor, where most of their prey resided.

The researchers are hopeful that further exploration in the region where the P. yingzishanensis fossil was discovered will lead to the discovery of more ancient species. These findings have the potential to fill in missing pieces of the evolutionary history of marine reptiles and contribute to a better understanding of their lineage and adaptations.

