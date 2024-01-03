315-Million-Year-Old Fossil Sponge Unearthed in Clare

In a groundbreaking discovery near the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, a 315-million-year-old fossil sponge has been found. The find, which represents a previously unknown species of sponge, provides valuable insights into the evolution of these ancient creatures. Named Cyathophycus balori, this newly discovered species is the largest known example of sponges in the world, standing at an impressive 50cm tall.

Sponges are fascinating creatures that lack a nervous or circulatory system. Despite their simple structure, they play a crucial role in biodiversity by filtering large volumes of water and feeding on microscopic organisms. Cyathophycus balori, when alive, would have resembled the contemporary Venus’s Flower Basket sponge found in the Pacific Ocean.

The newly unearthed fossil sponge is exceptionally well-preserved, which is highly unusual. Typically, when sponges die, they quickly fall apart, leaving only scattered remains behind. However, these largely intact specimens offer valuable insight into the ancient ecosystem in which they thrived.

The fossil sponge was discovered by Dr Eamon Doyle, a geologist for the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Unesco Global Geopark. Dr Doyle describes the finding as remarkable due to the excellent preservation of the specimens. He also highlights the significance of this discovery since it is the first record of this family of fossil sponges from Ireland.

The research team, consisting of Dr Joseph Botting and Dr Lucy Muir, collaborated closely with Dr Doyle for the publication of their findings in the international geological journal Geobios. Dr Botting, an international fossil sponge expert, expresses his amazement at the size and state of preservation of this fossil, which provides valuable insights into sponge evolution and their ability to thrive in niche environments.

This discovery serves as a reminder that there are still new and exciting fossils yet to be found, offering further understanding of the story of life on Earth. The finding of this remarkable 315-million-year-old fossil sponge opens up new avenues of research and sheds light on the ancient ecosystems that once existed near the Equator.

Summary:

A 315-million-year-old fossil sponge has been discovered near the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, Ireland. The find represents a previously unknown species of sponge, named Cyathophycus balori, and is the largest known example of its kind. Sponges are filter-feeding organisms that play an important ecological role. The discovery offers valuable insights into the evolution of sponges and the ancient ecosystems of Ireland.

FAQ

What is the significance of the discovery?

The discovery of the 315-million-year-old fossil sponge adds to our understanding of sponge evolution and ancient ecosystems in Ireland. It is the first record of this family of fossil sponges from the country and provides new insight into the biodiversity of the area.

Who made the discovery?

The fossil sponge was discovered by Dr Eamon Doyle, a geologist for the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Unesco Global Geopark.

Why is the preservation of the fossil unusual?

The fossil sponge is exceptionally well-preserved, which is rare for such delicate organisms. Usually, sponges quickly fall apart when they die, leaving only scattered remains. The largely intact specimens provide a unique opportunity for study.

What can be learned from the fossil sponge?

The fossil sponge provides insights into the evolution of sponges and their ability to survive in niche environments. It also offers a glimpse into the ancient ecosystem that existed near the Equator millions of years ago.

(Source: The Irish Times)