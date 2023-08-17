Wildfires Caused Disappearance of Sabertooth Cats and Other Large North American Mammals

Fossils from La Brea Tar Pits in Southern California suggest that sabertooth cats and other large North American mammals disappeared as a result of wildfires spurred by human activity. Wildfires are worsening in the United States, occurring three times more often and four times larger than they were 20 years ago. This summer alone, Canadian blazes caused smoke to turn North American skies orange, fire whirls were observed in the Mojave Desert, and Maui experienced devastating wildfires.

In a new study published in the journal Science, a group of paleontologists analyzed fossil records at La Brea Tar Pits and concluded that the disappearance of sabertooth cats, dire wolves, and other large mammals nearly 13,000 years ago was linked to rising temperatures and increased fire activity caused by humans. The researchers suggest that humans were the primary cause of this tipping point.

La Brea Tar Pits, with its large fossil record, provides valuable insights into the extinction of large mammals at the end of the last ice age. The pits, which are actively seeping bubbling black asphalt, trapped prehistoric animals, causing their death and subsequent fossilization. By analyzing fossils of eight large mammal species, including the sabertooth cat and the American lion, the researchers determined that seven of these species went extinct around 13,000 years ago.

To understand the cause, the researchers analyzed climate, pollen, and fire records in the region, along with human population growth. They discovered that human occupation increased rapidly during a severe drought and warming period in Southern California. Intense wildfires followed, leading to the replacement of vegetation and the disappearance of large mammals.

The researchers found that humans played a significant role in triggering these fires, either through direct ignition or by eliminating herbivores that prevented the spread of flammable underbrush. Climate change exacerbated these conditions, ultimately resulting in the extinction of species. The study is considered an important example of using the past to predict the future, showcasing the consequences of increasing human pressures and climate change.

The scientists noted striking parallels between the events 13,000 years ago and the present environmental and biodiversity crises. They highlighted the importance of understanding regional-scale changes to comprehend global phenomena. The warming in Southern California today, which has occurred rapidly over a century, is comparable to 1,000 years of warming during the ice age extinction.

The study concludes that the current rise in wildfires and the threatened status of large-bodied mammals are a testament to the power humans possess in shaping ecosystems.