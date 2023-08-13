Parallel Support for Real Estate Sectors in the UK and U.S.

A reader from the UK points out the similarities between the UK and US real estate sectors. The banks in both countries have announced measures to support their respective markets. In the UK, banks are allowing families with repayment mortgages to temporarily switch to interest-only payments for six months without penalty due to rising interest rates. This decision may be reviewed and extended after six months. This move is aimed at providing support to borrowers facing financial difficulties.

The reader also wonders if the UK real estate market will crash faster than the US market. The author believes that the timing of the US market is crucial, and based on 60- and 100-year cycles, the UK and parts of Europe, especially Germany, may face more difficulties compared to the US. However, the author suggests that this situation is not systemic and will not affect the housing market significantly. Banks can employ various creative strategies to assist mortgage owners.

There is also a suggestion that distressed commercial buildings in the UK could be repurposed into residential properties with the support of local councils. The author acknowledges the importance of the inverted yield curve but advises readers to consider it alongside the real estate cycle.

The author reiterates that the real estate cycle usually runs for 14 years from the bottom, which was in 2012, so it should extend until 2026, particularly in the US. If the yield curve inverts around that time, it will be a significant turning point.

In response to a question about the relationship between the ancient lunar cycle and the real estate cycle, the author confirms that the 18.6-year lunar cycle does correspond with the real estate cycle. Ancient civilizations, such as the Māori in New Zealand and Australian indigenous peoples, understood and utilized this cycle for various purposes, including long-term weather forecasting and predicting the flooding of mangroves and seas.

The author expresses disappointment that modern societies have not learned more from these ancient civilizations. They suggest that further information on the 18.6-year cycle will be provided in the future and encourage readers to explore the concept of the north node in relation to the real estate cycle.