Starlink’s Role in Ukraine and Taiwan’s Hesitation

Starlink, the satellite network developed by Elon Musk, has emerged as a valuable resource during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It has provided essential internet services to hundreds of thousands of people in remote areas, ensuring communication capabilities in critical times. Such effectiveness has led other countries, including Taiwan, to consider adopting a similar satellite network model.

Starlink operates with a network of 4,000 satellites orbiting the Earth at a distance of approximately 350 miles. Ukraine’s successful utilization of Starlink during the conflict has prompted Taiwan’s interest in emulating the network. However, Taiwan faces challenges in sealing a deal due to concerns over Musk’s questionable comments regarding Taiwan’s sovereignty and his close business ties with China.

Musk’s previous remarks about Taiwan triggered condemnation from Taiwanese politicians. In an interview, he expressed the inevitability of China’s integration with Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called attention to Musk’s oversight of Taiwan’s values and principles, beyond mere monetary considerations.

Negotiations between Taiwan and Starlink have been ongoing since 2019, but discussions came to a halt in 2022. Musk insisted on full control over any joint venture, while Taiwan mandates 51% local ownership in telecom collaborations. As Taiwan prioritizes national security, it fears dependency on Musk and the potential risks associated with being used as a bargaining chip.

Musk’s resistance to relinquish control over his companies is evident, as seen in his refusal to conform to China’s customary practice of international companies giving up ownership. To strengthen its communication defense, Taiwan announced plans to establish a flexible low-Earth orbit satellite network consisting of around 100 to 120 spacecraft, offering enhanced communication capabilities.

During a visit to Europe, Taiwanese Minister of Digital Development Audrey Tang expressed interest in a government-operated satellite ground terminal emergency network. Tang met with UK lawmakers and visited the headquarters of OneWeb, a UK satellite company developing a network of 600 satellites for remote and emergency internet connectivity. However, OneWeb declined to comment on potential assistance.

The urgency for Taiwan to bolster its communication defense was highlighted earlier this year when a submarine cable in Matsu, an archipelago off Taiwan’s coast, was cut by Chinese fishing vessels, causing a 50-day interruption. Such incidents emphasize the crucial need for Taiwan to enhance its communication infrastructure.

While Starlink has proven highly beneficial in remote areas and played a vital role in the Ukraine conflict, Taiwan remains cautious about fully trusting Musk due to his contentious statements regarding Taiwanese sovereignty and his close connections with China.