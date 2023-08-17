Over 220 Xbox 360 Games to Disappear from the Xbox 360 Store Next Year

According to an analysis by VGC, more than 220 Xbox 360 games will no longer be available for purchase when Microsoft closes the Xbox 360 Store next year. After July 29, 2024, players will no longer be able to buy games or DLC directly through the Xbox 360 console or from the Xbox 360 Marketplace site. However, users will still be able to redownload their previous purchases.

While many of these games will still be playable through other means, around 220 of them will essentially disappear forever. Currently, there are nearly 500 games in the Xbox 360 Store’s ‘Games on Demand’ section. Some of these games will still be available to purchase digitally on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S stores if they are part of Xbox’s backwards compatible games library. For games that are not backwards compatible, players can still play them using the disc versions.

The most at-risk games are the digital-only games in the Xbox Live Arcade section, as there is no physical alternative. Some of these games will still be available for purchase on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S if they are backwards compatible on those systems, but not all of them are.

VGC has determined that around 220 digital-only games will essentially ‘disappear’ from commerce and will no longer be available to buy again, after excluding backwards compatible and previously delisted games from the list. These games include titles like Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate, Child of Light, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and Life is Strange, among others.

While some may argue that certain titles are available on other systems or have better versions on later generations of hardware, game preservation ensures that every version of a game is of equal importance in its history.

It’s important to note that this list focuses on individual digital releases, and some of these games may be available in physical compilations.