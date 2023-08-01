Analog Devices Invests $1 Billion to Expand Semiconductor Fab in Oregon

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a leading semiconductor company, has announced a major investment of over $1 billion to expand its semiconductor wafer fab located in Beaverton, Oregon. The Beaverton site, established in 1978, serves as ADI’s largest wafer fabrication facility, catering to customers in key industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, communications, and industrial sectors.

The investment will result in the expansion of the facility’s cleanroom space, increasing it to around 118,000 square feet. Additionally, it will almost double the internal manufacturing capacity for products utilizing the 180-nanometer technology node and above. This expansion is expected to generate several hundred new jobs, supplementing ADI’s existing workforce of approximately 950 employees in Oregon.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon expressed his support for this investment, emphasizing the importance of the semiconductor industry for the state’s economy. Senator Wyden believes that the expansion will have a positive impact on both Beaverton and the entire state, generating new well-paying jobs that will benefit the local economy and create a ripple effect throughout Oregon.

With this significant investment, ADI underscores its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for advanced semiconductor technologies. The expansion positions the company to continue providing innovative solutions to its customers in various critical industries.

Overall, ADI’s investment in the Beaverton semiconductor fab marks a significant milestone that will drive further economic growth in Oregon’s semiconductor industry and create new employment opportunities for the region.