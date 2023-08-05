Nicolas Neubert, a senior product designer at Elli, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, recently gained international attention after experimenting with RunwayML’s Gen2, a generative AI video creation tool. Previously, Neubert had been using another AI tool called Midjourney to generate sci-fi inspired images in his spare time. Excited about Gen2’s capabilities, he decided to turn some of his Midjourney imagery into a concept film trailer.

The resulting video, titled “Genesis,” was shared on social network X (formerly Twitter). The 45-second-long trailer portrays a dystopian future where humanoid robots have taken over, and a human rebellion fights against them. Surprisingly, “Genesis” quickly went viral, garnering 1.5 million views within just a week and a half. Major news outlets like CNN and Forbes took notice of the trailer’s popularity.

In an interview with VentureBeat, Neubert discussed his process for creating the trailer, his inspirations, and his thoughts on AI in the arts and Hollywood. Neubert, who has a background in product design, shared that he had always enjoyed creative endeavors as a hobby and had used tools like Figma in his work.

The unexpected success of “Genesis” highlighted the positive response to generative AI tools and sparked conversations about the potential applications of AI in various professional fields. Neubert’s viral trailer serves as a tech demo, showcasing the advancements in AI and generating curiosity about its capabilities.

The feedback Neubert received for his trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, surprising him with its widespread popularity. The unexpected virality of “Genesis” has opened up opportunities for further discussions and exploration of AI’s creative potential. It has also demonstrated the growing interest in the intersection of AI and artistic expression.