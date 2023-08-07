A young Asian MIT graduate, Rona Wang, was surprised by the results when she used an AI image editor to create a professional portrait for her LinkedIn profile. Instead of just enhancing her headshot, the tool transformed her appearance, turning her into a white woman.

While initially finding amusement in the outcome, Wang recognized that this incident highlighted a broader issue of AI bias and inclusivity. She emphasized the need to address who is involved in the development and implementation of emerging technologies like AI.

Wang shared her experience on social media, which caught the attention of Suhail Doshi, the founder of Playground AI. Doshi acknowledged that AI models often provide generic results based on prompts and offered to assist, although he noted that achieving a satisfactory outcome would require more effort compared to other AI tools like ChatGPT.

Despite the disappointment, Wang decided not to use AI generators or editors for a new LinkedIn profile photo until more satisfactory results are obtained.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges and biases associated with AI technology. It calls for a larger dialogue on the ethical and inclusive development of AI.