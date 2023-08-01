CityLife

Introduction to Felt Making with Theshini Naicker

Aug 1, 2023
Join artist Theshini Naicker at the Kootenay Gallery for an informative session on the art of felt making. Theshini will provide a brief history of this traditional craft and also explore its contemporary applications.

During the event, Theshini will demonstrate various techniques including the incorporation of non-felting fibers and wool to achieve different effects. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about layouts of fibers, pre-felts, and other textile techniques such as shibori, a Japanese manual resist dyeing technique.

There will also be discussions on different methods and techniques of dyeing, giving attendees a comprehensive understanding of the craft.

Please note that registration for this event is limited to 25 participants. Non-members will be charged $20 +GST, while members will receive a discounted rate of $15 +GST. To register, visit the Kootenay Gallery website and navigate to the upcoming events and programming section.

The Kootenay Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. If you have any inquiries or require further information, you can contact the Gallery directly at 250-365-3337 or send an email to [email protected]

