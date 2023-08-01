Introduction to Felt Making with Theshini Naicker

Join artist Theshini Naicker at the Kootenay Gallery for an informative session on the art of felt making. Theshini will provide a brief history of this traditional craft and also explore its contemporary applications.

During the event, Theshini will demonstrate various techniques including the incorporation of non-felting fibers and wool to achieve different effects. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about layouts of fibers, pre-felts, and other textile techniques such as shibori, a Japanese manual resist dyeing technique.

There will also be discussions on different methods and techniques of dyeing, giving attendees a comprehensive understanding of the craft.

Please note that registration for this event is limited to 25 participants. Non-members will be charged $20 +GST, while members will receive a discounted rate of $15 +GST. To register, visit the Kootenay Gallery website and navigate to the upcoming events and programming section.

The Kootenay Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. If you have any inquiries or require further information, you can contact the Gallery directly at 250-365-3337 or send an email to [email protected]