Keith Hamilton: From Grand Theft Auto Programmer to Technology Innovator

Keith Hamilton, one of the lead programmers behind the original Grand Theft Auto game, has come a long way since his days at DMA Design in Dundee. While enthusiasts of the beloved Grand Theft Auto series may have imagined themselves behind the wheel of the game’s hot rods, Keith Hamilton can now boast of having some of those cars in his very own home office.

Speaking to The Scotsman from his office at Pufferfish, an Edinburgh-based technology company, Hamilton reveals his collection of model cars that were used as references for the cars in the game. “They’re secretly behind me here, cars that actually appear in the game,” he says.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has come a long way since its humble beginnings. The recent release of the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI broke records on YouTube, garnering over 93 million views in just 24 hours. Hamilton, now the head of software at Pufferfish, shares the excitement of fans and can’t wait to play the game, even though it won’t be released until 2025.

Reflecting on his time at DMA Design, Hamilton acknowledges that they didn’t follow traditional game development practices. Instead of focus testing or market comparisons, they simply built a game that they themselves would want to play. This approach led to the creation of Grand Theft Auto, which evolved from trying out fun ideas and then finding ways to justify them in the game’s world.

Hamilton’s career in games development started with Lemmings, a game created by DMA Design. After joining the team, he worked on New World of Lemmings, which marked a turning point in his career. Despite not being particularly proud of the game, Hamilton’s experience and learning from it paved the way for his work on Grand Theft Auto.

Looking back at his time at DMA Design, Hamilton describes the work environment as chaotic yet productive. With a team of inexperienced developers, they faced the challenge of building a game that actually worked. Despite the obstacles, Grand Theft Auto proved to be a groundbreaking success, setting the stage for the iconic franchise that it is today.

While Hamilton’s journey has taken him from programming one of the most influential video games of all time to his current role as head of software at Pufferfish, his contribution to the gaming industry will always be remembered. And as fans eagerly await the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, Hamilton understands the pressure and anticipation that the development team at Rockstar Games must be feeling, having been in their shoes himself.