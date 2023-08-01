CityLife

The Power of AI Models

A Fully Immersive Event Space at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 1, 2023
A live event space at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Morocco has been brought to life thanks to Extron technology. Cegelec Maroc, an AV integrator and subsidiary of VINCI, oversaw the installation of the AV system in the 8,611-square-foot round auditorium and domed ceiling.

The AV system is designed to create an immersive environment and is capable of displaying content from 66 different sources, including media servers, players, PTZ cameras, and a live-production switcher. The content is presented on a captivating curved 313-degree videowall surround, as well as video projections onto the ceiling. The videowall has a resolution of 35,139×1080, while the projected ceiling resolution is 23,625×3914.

To ensure that the AV cables are not affected by high-voltage lines, a multimode fiber optic cable infrastructure, Extron XTP system, and Quantum Ultra videowall processor were chosen as the ideal design solution. The AV system incorporates two Extron XTP II CrossPoint modular matrix switchers, a Quantum Ultra videowall processor, and sixteen Modulo Kinetic servers for real-time data calculation and video rendering. The Quantum Ultra videowall processor was selected for its ability to manage multiple inputs and outputs in the complex system.

The system uses fiber optic cables to distribute the synchronized content and selected source signals to the displays. It also allows for synchronized lighting control and features 54 audio zones. Control of the AV system functions is provided by an Extron 15-inch TouchLink Pro touchpanel and an IP Link Pro control processor.

The installation offers a fully immersive experience in the round, domed event space, making it an ideal venue for various events. The collaboration between Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Office Chérifien des Phosphates, and Cegelec Maroc has resulted in a state-of-the-art AV system that enhances the overall event experience for attendees.

