Record-Breaking Attendance at Evening Prayer Service with Pope Francis in Portugal

Approximately 1.5 million people gathered in a riverside park in Portugal’s capital to attend an evening prayer service with Pope Francis. Despite scorching temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit), participants endured the heat for hours in the sun-exposed Parque Tejo, a specially created venue for the event spanning 100 hectares (250 acres).

To combat the heat, the World Youth Day app, dedicated to the Roman Catholic festival that brought the pope to Lisbon, sent heat warnings to remind attendees to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen. A tractor equipped with a water tank sprayed the crowd, and various bands and speakers performed on a large stage to divert attention from the heat. Many attendees planned to stay overnight for a papal Mass the following morning.

During the event, Pope Francis deviated from his prepared speech and instead shared the harrowing story of an 18-year-old girl from Mozambique who had sought refuge in a forest to escape guerrilla attacks in her village. His improvised and passionate address emphasized the message that God’s love comes without cost, while reminding the crowd that nothing in life is free.

Before the prayer service, Pope Francis visited the Catholic Shrine of Fatima, where he prayed alongside approximately 200,000 people. Although he chose not to deliver a previously scheduled speech, the Vatican confirmed that this decision was unrelated to the pope’s health or eyesight.

The visit to Fatima holds significant importance in the Catholic Church as it is believed to be the site of the Virgin Mary’s appearances to three shepherd children in 1917. Following these apparitions, the Madonna shared three messages known as the Secrets of Fatima. The first two secrets were disclosed shortly after and included a vision of hell and a warning about Russia spreading its errors. The third secret, revealed in 2000, foretold the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II in 1981, which coincided with the first reported apparition.

