Caenorhabditis elegans’ Light Avoidance Mechanism Discovered

The nematode Caenorhabditis elegans has a natural aversion to sunlight due to the potential harm it can cause to its cells. Exposure to blue and UV light can lead to DNA mutations and the formation of reactive oxygen species. Surprisingly, laboratory observations have revealed that the nematode instinctively moves away from light, even though it lacks eyes.

Recent research has unveiled that certain sensory neurons in Caenorhabditis elegans contain a protein known as LITE-1. This protein has the ability to convert light sensation into biochemical signals, triggering the nematode’s light avoidance reflex. Through the utilization of an artificial intelligence software called AlphaFold2-Multimer, scientists successfully predicted the structure of LITE-1, concluding that it is a channel protein situated in the cell membrane. This allows the passage of charged particles, or ions.

The accuracy of the AI model’s predictions was confirmed through genetic experiments. Mutations in specific amino acids within LITE-1 led to a loss of function, highlighting the protein’s significance in light response. Furthermore, researchers identified regions within LITE-1 that potentially interact with hydrogen peroxide, as well as a central amino acid responsible for absorbing UV light energy.

The proposed hypothesis is that LITE-1 possesses an interconnected arrangement of amino acids that capture UV light energy and transmit it to a central position within the protein. This transfer of energy ultimately triggers the opening of the ion channel, allowing ions to enter the cell and initiating the light avoidance reflex.

The understanding of LITE-1’s structure and function holds potential implications for the field of optogenetics, which employs light-controlled switches in cells to study cellular processes. LITE-1 and similar proteins may serve as valuable tools in expanding the range of light control to encompass the UV spectrum.

The research detailing these findings was published in the journal Current Biology.