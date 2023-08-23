In-Memory Computing Chip Achieves High Performance and Energy Efficiency in AI

A new analog-AI chip has been developed that combines phase-change memory devices and parallel inter-tile communication to achieve high performance and energy efficiency in artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. The chip, which contains 35 million phase-change memory devices across 34 tiles, can achieve up to 12.4 tera-operations per second per watt (TOPS/W) chip-sustained performance.

One of the main challenges with AI models that have billions of parameters is their poor energy efficiency when implemented on general-purpose processors. The analog in-memory computing (analog-AI) approach addresses this issue by performing matrix-vector multiplications in parallel on “memory tiles.” However, previous analog-AI systems have struggled to achieve software-equivalent accuracy and efficient communication between tiles.

The new analog-AI chip overcomes these challenges by combining phase-change memory devices, inter-tile communication, and analog low-power peripheral circuitry. The chip has demonstrated fully end-to-end software-equivalent accuracy for a small keyword-spotting network and near-software-equivalent accuracy for a larger recurrent neural-network transducer (RNNT) network.

In recent years, AI techniques have been applied to various application areas, leading to the development of deep neural network (DNN) models with billions of parameters. These models have significantly improved the accuracy of tasks such as speech recognition. However, the hardware performance has not kept pace with the increasing model sizes, resulting in longer training and inference times and higher energy consumption.

The analog-AI chip addresses these hardware limitations by enabling efficient computation directly in memory using non-volatile memory (NVM) arrays. This approach reduces the movement of data between memory and processors, thereby improving energy efficiency. In particular, fully connected layers in DNN models are efficiently mapped onto analog crossbar arrays and computed in parallel using a single integration step.

This new analog-AI chip represents a significant advancement in the field of AI hardware acceleration. It demonstrates the potential for achieving high performance and energy efficiency in AI tasks, even for models with billions of parameters. Further research and development in analog-AI technology could lead to even more efficient and powerful AI systems in the future.

