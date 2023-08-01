CityLife

The Power of AI Models

MIT Researchers Develop AI Tool to Prevent Manipulation of Images

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 1, 2023
Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have created an AI tool called “PhotoGuard” to detect and counter advanced generative AI models from manipulating images. This tool can identify imperceptible perturbations in pixel values that are undetectable to the human eye but can be recognized by computer models.

PhotoGuard utilizes two attack methods – the “encoder” attack and the “diffusion” attack. The encoder attack disrupts the AI model’s understanding of the image, making manipulation extremely challenging. The diffusion attack optimizes perturbations to create an image that closely resembles a target image. Adversarial perturbations, which are undetectable modifications to the image’s pixels, are used to manipulate the AI model into generating unnatural or nonsensical edits.

The researchers highlight the importance of implementing proactive measures to prevent the misuse of AI-powered generative models like DALL-E and Midjourney. Potential risks include manipulating market trends, public sentiment, and personal images, leading to potential blackmail and financial repercussions. While watermarking has shown promise as a solution, PhotoGuard takes a preemptive approach by modifying selected pixels in an image to ensure its visual integrity while defending it against unauthorized manipulation.

Overall, PhotoGuard acts as an “immunization” to minimize the risk of images being maliciously manipulated using AI. It complements detection and watermarking techniques by preventing alterations from occurring in the first place. By incorporating imperceptible changes that disrupt the AI model’s understanding of the image, PhotoGuard protects images from unauthorized manipulation.

