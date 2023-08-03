New AI Algorithm Discovers Undetected Asteroid 2022 GN1

A 600-foot asteroid named 2022 GN1 has been identified by a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm. This massive asteroid came close to Earth in September 2022, flying within a distance of about 4.5 million miles. Despite its close proximity, astronomers were unable to detect it due to the overwhelming brightness of the Milky Way.

The algorithm responsible for this discovery is called HelioLinc3D. It analyzed data from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a telescope specifically designed to track fast-moving objects in the night sky. Even though asteroid 2022 GN1 was visible for only a short time, the algorithm successfully detected its presence.

This breakthrough underscores the importance of AI algorithms in the search for potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs). Currently, there are over 2,350 known PHAs, but experts estimate that there are more than 3,000 yet to be discovered. The recent identification of 2022 GN1 serves as a reminder that there may still be many undetected asteroids that pose a potential threat to Earth.

The success of the HelioLinc3D algorithm has led to plans for its implementation in the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. This state-of-the-art telescope, located in the Chilean mountains, will start using the algorithm in early 2025. The goal is to analyze the data collected by the observatory and identify thousands of unknown PHAs.

By demonstrating the effectiveness of this AI software, scientists hope to enhance our ability to detect and monitor potentially hazardous asteroids. This advancement in asteroid detection technology promises to make Earth a safer place.