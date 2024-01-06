Microsoft’s Plan to Expand First-Party Games to Competing Platforms

Microsoft is set to release one of its highly acclaimed first-party games on competing platforms this year, according to a recent report by the Nate the Hate podcast. While the specific title was not disclosed, it was mentioned that the game was part of the “game of the year” conversation in the year of its release.

The move is seen as an effort by Microsoft to expand the reach of its intellectual property beyond the Xbox platform. By bringing select games to platforms like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, Microsoft aims to leverage the quality and popularity of its titles to attract a wider audience.

Speculation among fans on social media suggests that the unnamed game could be Hi-Fi Rush developed by Tango Gameworks, a game that received critical acclaim after its surprise release last year.

This is not the first time Microsoft has ventured into multiplatform releases. The company has previously released ports of the Ori games for Nintendo Switch, as well as continued support for Minecraft on various platforms. Microsoft has also honored multiplatform agreements for Bethesda titles like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, as well as Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2.

However, it’s worth noting that Microsoft has also made some games exclusive to Xbox consoles following its acquisition of their developers, such as Starfield.

In a 2019 statement, Matt Booty, Xbox’s former first-party studios boss, emphasized that the decision to release games on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch would be evaluated on a per-franchise basis, with a focus on whether it made sense for the particular game to benefit from a broader network effect across different platforms or to be supported primarily by Microsoft’s own platforms like xCloud, Game Pass, and Xbox Live.

Overall, Microsoft’s decision to expand its first-party games to competing platforms demonstrates its strategic approach to reach a wider audience and maximize the potential of its highly acclaimed titles, while also maintaining exclusivity for certain games on Xbox consoles.

