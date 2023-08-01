AML RightSource Expands AI and NLP Application in Anti-Money Laundering Compliance

AML RightSource, a compliance solutions provider, is integrating AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to assist anti-money laundering (AML) professionals. This development aims to reduce time spent on low-value tasks and emphasizes risk management.

The focus of this advancement is to optimize Know Your Customer (KYC) and AML processes, addressing the complexity and costs associated with manual customer due diligence (CDD). By leveraging AI and NLP technologies, AML RightSource seeks to streamline compliance procedures and enhance the combat against financial crime.

Regulatory authorities are increasingly urging banks and large corporations to implement stricter measures for improved transparency in customer due diligence. Manual operations in CDD are time-consuming and prone to errors, making it one of the most expensive procedures in the financial crime customer lifecycle.

To tackle these challenges, AML RightSource has developed a comprehensive global database of adverse media information covering 220 jurisdictions and 98 languages. This extensive data helps identify risks that often go unnoticed by other solutions.

The enhanced AML RightSource capability offers improved accuracy and efficiency through AI-powered dynamic monitoring and NLP post-processing. These features prioritize the most relevant risk-related news, reducing false positives, and increasing true hit rates by over 50% compared to standard industry processes.

Phil McLaughlin, Chief Technology Officer at AML RightSource, highlights that this improved capability directly addresses the market’s demand for more efficient and precise customer due diligence. With advanced AI strategies, adverse media monitoring provides extensive coverage of customers and suppliers, leading to better risk-based decisions and reduced operational costs.