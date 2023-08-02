AML RightSource Expands Use of AI and NLP for KYC and AML Processes

AML RightSource, a leading provider of compliance solutions, has recently expanded its use of AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to optimize Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes. The goal of this advancement is to address the complexity and costs associated with manual customer due diligence (CDD) tasks.

By leveraging AI and NLP technology, AML RightSource aims to reduce the time spent on labor-intensive and low-value tasks, allowing AML practitioners to focus more on identifying risks. This move reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and providing AML-specific tools that incorporate the latest advancements in technology.

Over the past decade, regulatory authorities have imposed stricter measures on banks and large corporations to improve the quality and transparency of CDD. Simply increasing the number of human resources to handle manual tasks is not an effective solution as it is both time-consuming and prone to errors. AML RightSource has tackled this challenge by utilizing a global database of adverse media information in 220 jurisdictions and 98 languages.

The enhanced AML RightSource platform now offers AI-powered dynamic monitoring that prioritizes relevant risk-related news and utilizes NLP post-processing to reduce false positive alerts. This has resulted in an improvement of over 50% in the true hit rate, ensuring more accurate matching of adverse keywords with the entities being investigated.

By employing advanced AI strategies, AML RightSource’s enhanced adverse media monitoring provides comprehensive coverage of customers and suppliers, ultimately leading to reduced operational costs and improved risk-based decisions. This development represents a significant step forward in achieving more efficient and accurate customer due diligence in the ongoing fight against financial crime.