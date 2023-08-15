Record-Breaking Wildfire Smoke Exposure in the U.S. in 2023

The average American may have already inhaled more wildfire smoke in the first eight months of this year than during any recent full year. This unprecedented smoke exposure is primarily due to the fires in Canada, which began in late April and sent plumes of smoke south to the U.S., impacting communities in the Midwest and along the East Coast.

Experts have observed that this year’s wildfire smoke exposure is reflective of an increase in the number and duration of fires, leading to more people being exposed for longer periods of time. By early July, the average American had been exposed to nearly 450 micrograms of smoke per cubic meter (µg/m3), making it the worst year on record for wildfire smoke exposure.

Satellite data from 2006 onwards, combined with ground-based air pollution measurements, were used to calculate the extent of smoke in the atmosphere and its impact on the population. Although this approach has limitations, it serves to illustrate the extraordinary nature of this year’s fire season.

Typically, U.S. wildfires and their smoke remain confined to the West. However, a wet winter resulted in below-average fire activity in the West, while Canada experienced a high number of fires. Smoke from these fires was funneled south over the densely populated Eastern Seaboard, exposing a large number of people to high levels of smoke, albeit briefly.

The health impacts of wildfire smoke exposure are still not fully understood. However, researchers have noted that the tiny particles in the smoke can cause respiratory and cardiac problems. Short bursts of high smoke exposure can have public health implications, especially when multiplied across millions of people. It can take about two weeks of high air pollution for health impacts to become evident.

Despite the severe wildfire smoke exposure this year, experts point out that overall air quality in the U.S. has improved significantly in recent decades. However, the increased intensity of wildfires could pose a challenge to sustaining this progress. The same legislation that has helped improve air quality in other areas, such as power production and vehicles, could potentially be adapted to address the issue of wildfire smoke.