American Cruise Lines Introduces New Coastal Cats Ships for U.S. Coastal Cruises

American Cruise Lines is launching a new class of American coastal cruise ships called Coastal Cats. The first ship in this class, named American Eagle, has recently completed sea trials and is preparing for its maiden voyage on August 14 in Massachusetts.

Designed specifically for the U.S. coastal cruise market, the Coastal Cats ships feature an innovative hybrid catamaran design that allows them to operate in near-shore areas. With their dimensions of 241 feet in length, 56 feet in beam, and shallow draft, these ships can access waterways and ports that larger vessels cannot. Each ship has four passenger decks.

The unique catamaran bow design provides stability suitable for the Alaska Inside Passage, while also enabling the ships to navigate the smaller harbors of New England and operate along the Atlantic Intercoastal Waterway. These ships will exclusively sail U.S. itineraries, with the first ship traveling along the U.S. East Coast.

The construction of the Coastal Cats ships is being carried out by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland, which is owned by the Robertson family, who also controls American Cruise Lines. The first two ships, American Eagle and American Glory, are currently in production, with plans for 10 more to follow.

Accommodating 100 passengers in 56 staterooms, most of which have private balconies, the American Eagle and American Glory offer luxurious amenities similar to larger cruise ships. These include a main restaurant, casual café, spacious lounge with a 270-degree view, outdoor observation areas, and a fitness center. Additionally, the ships are equipped with tenders, kayaks, and other recreational activities related to the itineraries.

Registered in the U.S. and operated by an all-American crew, the Coastal Cats ships aim to redefine small ship adventures in the U.S. American Cruise Lines looks forward to providing an exceptional cruising experience with these new vessels.