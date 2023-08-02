Ukrainian Forces’ Access to Starlink Restricted by Elon Musk

American billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly limited Ukrainian forces’ access to the Starlink satellite network, affecting Kiev’s strategy on the battlefield. Musk, the world’s richest person, declined the Ukrainian army’s request to include Starlink near Crimea, a territory under Russian control.

Since February of last year, Musk has provided Ukrainians with access to Starlink. However, his independent decision-making on the use of this internet technology, crucial for Ukrainian communication during the war, has raised concerns among Ukrainian officials.

In February of this year, SpaceX announced that it had taken steps to prevent the Ukrainian military from using the Starlink satellite internet service to operate unmanned aerial vehicles in the region. Ukrainian authorities, worried about excessive reliance on a single source of technology, held discussions with other satellite internet service providers. However, they acknowledged that no other provider could compete with Starlink.

According to Ukrainian Minister of Digital Communications Mihajlo Fedorov, Starlink now forms the “blood” of their communication infrastructure. The technology has enabled artillery teams, commanders, and pilots to simultaneously view drone footage while communicating online. Soldiers have reported a significant reduction in the time it takes to identify and hit a target, potentially saving thousands of lives.

In the past, Musk had requested funding from the United States for SpaceX’s internet services in Ukraine. The estimated cost, according to a letter from SpaceX, was around $40 million over 12 months. However, the Ukrainian government faced financial difficulties, resulting in approximately 1,300 Starlink terminals purchased through a British supplier becoming non-operational after the government could not afford the $2,500 monthly fee for each terminal.