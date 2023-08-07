The Need for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence in the United States

The regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States is lacking, despite the potential risks it poses to society. Tech leaders have expressed their concerns about the profound risk that AI technologies present, urging Congress to take action. However, there has been a lack of significant steps in this regard.

In the absence of federal regulations, some state legislatures are stepping in to ensure AI accountability. The Illinois Legislature has passed the 2020 Artificial Intelligence Video Interview Act, which aims to protect job applicants and their privacy rights. This law requires employers to inform applicants if AI will be used in the interview process, explain how it evaluates candidates, and obtain their consent. It also prohibits the unnecessary sharing of interview videos and mandates their deletion within 30 days upon request.

While AI has the potential to provide significant benefits, such as reducing human error and automating tedious tasks, critics have raised concerns about its ability to manipulate and deceive. AI can facilitate impersonation, spread propaganda, increase surveillance, and lead to job loss. State Representative Kelly Cassidy emphasizes the importance of considering these implications.

Regulating AI presents unique challenges, as the maximum benefits must be balanced with protections for civil liberties and privacy. Efforts are underway to address these concerns, including the National Science Foundation’s investment of $140 million in national AI research institutes and the request from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 23 other attorneys general for federal policies on consumer notification, audits, and privacy protections.

However, it is essential to recognize that a single set of regulations will not be sufficient due to the rapidly evolving nature of AI. Regulations will need to be regularly updated, and regulators must remain agile and vigilant. Professor Cary Coglianese suggests empowering regulatory agencies to address AI and setting deadlines for their actions. Leveraging industry expertise will also be crucial in identifying risks and establishing monitoring mechanisms.

Immediate action is necessary to ensure that AI is beneficial while avoiding its potential dangers. The time to implement effective oversight is now. The Sun-Times encourages public input on AI regulation through letters to the editor and op-eds.