AMD Focuses on Developing GPUs for AI Applications in Data Centers

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is concentrating its efforts on creating a new category of graphic processors (GPUs) specifically for artificial intelligence (AI) applications in data centers. Despite encountering challenges in the PC market and reduced spending on traditional data center components, AMD has become the second-hottest semiconductor stock this year, trailing behind Nvidia.

During the second quarter, AMD reported a decline of 18% in revenue, totaling approximately $5.4 billion, while adjusted operating income plummeted 47% to around $1.05 billion. These figures, although aligned with Wall Street expectations, revealed the pressures faced by the company. The revenue from the data center segment also experienced its first decline since 2021, falling short of analysts’ projections. Nonetheless, AMD’s PC chip segment generated revenue that was 23% higher than targets, despite a year-on-year decrease.

AMD’s strategic focus on AI is crucial for its future plans. The company aims to challenge Nvidia’s dominant position in AI by developing GPUs specifically designed for AI applications in data centers. While Nvidia has effectively established barriers to entry in the AI sector through its chips and software libraries, AMD remains confident in its own offerings. The company previously stated that it anticipates a 50% increase in data center revenue during the second half of this year, with the majority of gains expected in the fourth quarter upon the launch of its new GPU chip.

Analysts are projecting a record-breaking $2.26 billion in data center revenue for AMD in the fourth quarter, indicating the company’s strong presence in the AI market. With its innovative approach and competition against Nvidia, AMD’s advancements in AI are poised to capture attention in the semiconductor industry.