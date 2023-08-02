CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

AMD Focuses on Developing GPUs for AI Applications in Data Centers

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
AMD Focuses on Developing GPUs for AI Applications in Data Centers

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is concentrating its efforts on creating a new category of graphic processors (GPUs) specifically for artificial intelligence (AI) applications in data centers. Despite encountering challenges in the PC market and reduced spending on traditional data center components, AMD has become the second-hottest semiconductor stock this year, trailing behind Nvidia.

During the second quarter, AMD reported a decline of 18% in revenue, totaling approximately $5.4 billion, while adjusted operating income plummeted 47% to around $1.05 billion. These figures, although aligned with Wall Street expectations, revealed the pressures faced by the company. The revenue from the data center segment also experienced its first decline since 2021, falling short of analysts’ projections. Nonetheless, AMD’s PC chip segment generated revenue that was 23% higher than targets, despite a year-on-year decrease.

AMD’s strategic focus on AI is crucial for its future plans. The company aims to challenge Nvidia’s dominant position in AI by developing GPUs specifically designed for AI applications in data centers. While Nvidia has effectively established barriers to entry in the AI sector through its chips and software libraries, AMD remains confident in its own offerings. The company previously stated that it anticipates a 50% increase in data center revenue during the second half of this year, with the majority of gains expected in the fourth quarter upon the launch of its new GPU chip.

Analysts are projecting a record-breaking $2.26 billion in data center revenue for AMD in the fourth quarter, indicating the company’s strong presence in the AI market. With its innovative approach and competition against Nvidia, AMD’s advancements in AI are poised to capture attention in the semiconductor industry.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Maxar Technologies Successfully Launches Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite for Intelsat

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Alibaba Cloud Releases Open-Source AI Models to Challenge Meta Platform

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Exploring the Role of AI in IT Service Continuity Management for Business Resilience

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Maxar Technologies Successfully Launches Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite for Intelsat

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Alibaba Cloud Releases Open-Source AI Models to Challenge Meta Platform

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Developers Provide Explanation for Not Nerfing Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 Season 5

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of AI in IT Service Continuity Management for Business Resilience

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments