AMD’s Upcoming Ryzen 8000G APUs Poised to Challenge Gaming CPUs

Summary: AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 8000G APUs are set to become formidable contenders in the gaming CPU market. A recent Geekbench 5 CPU test revealed that the soon-to-be-released Ryzen 5 8500G outperforms its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 5600G, in single-threaded performance. While multi-threaded performance shows only a modest improvement, this unexpected discrepancy has sparked curiosity about the chip’s architecture. Speculations suggest that the Ryzen 5 8500G might be utilizing the hybrid Phoenix 2 chip, although the Geekbench 5 results do not confirm this. With its six cores, 12 threads, and boost clock of 5 GHz, the Ryzen 5 8500G may offer significant advancements in single-threaded performance, showcasing a 32% lead over its predecessor. However, the multi-threaded performance improvement is only around 13%.

Article:

The forthcoming Ryzen 8000G APUs from AMD are set to challenge the leading CPUs in the gaming market, according to recent reports. A Geekbench 5 CPU test has revealed promising results for the soon-to-be-released Ryzen 5 8500G, outperforming its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 5600G, in terms of single-threaded performance. The Ryzen 5 8500G, based on AMD’s Phoenix silicon, boasts six cores, 12 threads, and a boost clock reaching 5 GHz. However, the test results do not clarify whether the Ryzen 5 8500G employs the original Phoenix silicon with plain Zen 4 cores or the Phoenix 2 die with up to two Zen 4 cores and four Zen 4c cores.

Comparing the Ryzen 5 8500G to our previous benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5600G, a significant improvement of approximately 32% in single-threaded performance is evident. Surprisingly, the boost in multi-threaded performance is only about 13%, which departs from the usual trend where single- and multi-threaded performance gains go hand in hand. While these results remain speculative due to the unreleased nature of the hardware, they offer an intriguing glimpse into its potential capabilities.

If the Ryzen 5 8500G indeed incorporates the Phoenix 2 chip, its performance increase aligns with AMD’s previous statements about the superiority of the Phoenix-based Ryzen 5 7640U over the hybrid Ryzen 5 7545U. Considering the expected power rating of the Ryzen 5 8500G as a 65-watt chip, the gap in performance between the Zen 4 and 4c cores may widen significantly.

The Ryzen 8000G lineup, including the Ryzen 5 8500G, is anticipated to be officially announced at the upcoming CES 2024, where AMD is scheduled to present on the first day of the event. The neural processing unit (NPU) integrated into the Ryzen 8000G series, aligning with the event’s theme “together we advance_AI,” will likely contribute to its performance capabilities. Some of the Ryzen 8000G chips may also incorporate the faster NPU found in the Ryzen 8040 Hawk Point APUs.

FAQ:

Q: How does the Ryzen 5 8500G compare to its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 5600G?

A: The Ryzen 5 8500G exhibits significant improvement in single-threaded performance, outperforming the Ryzen 5 5600G by approximately 32%. However, the boost in multi-threaded performance is only around 13%.

Q: Which architecture does the Ryzen 5 8500G utilize?

A: The architecture of the Ryzen 5 8500G remains uncertain. It could either employ the original Phoenix silicon with plain Zen 4 cores or the Phoenix 2 die with up to two Zen 4 cores and four Zen 4c cores.

Q: When will AMD officially announce the Ryzen 8000G lineup?

A: The Ryzen 8000G lineup is expected to be announced at CES 2024, with AMD’s presentation scheduled for January 8, the first day of the event.

Q: What additional features might the Ryzen 8000G series offer?

A: Along with its neural processing unit (NPU), the Ryzen 8000G series may incorporate the faster NPU found in the Ryzen 8040 Hawk Point APUs, enhancing its performance capabilities.

(Source: Information gathered from undisclosed sources)