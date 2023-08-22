Leaked Details of Lenovo’s Legion Go Reveal Exciting Hardware Configurations and AR Glasses

Lenovo’s upcoming handheld gaming device, Legion Go, has been generating a lot of interest with its leaked pictures. Now, new details have emerged that shed light on the hardware configurations and the addition of AR glasses.

According to Windows Report, the leaked renders show the internal hardware layout of the Legion Go. The device is powered by AMD’s latest Z1 SOCs, which are specifically designed for Windows handheld devices. However, it is still unclear whether the Legion Go will come with the Z1 or the Z1 Extreme. The former features 12 CPU threads and four graphic CUs, while the latter boasts 16 threads clocked up to 5.1GHz and 12 CUs at 2.7GHz.

To cool the chip and potentially the memory, Legion Go will have a single blower-type fan that takes air from the back and exhausts it through the top. This suggests that the device may have a lower TDP configuration compared to its competitor, the ROG Ally, which has two fans/heatsinks.

The renders also reveal some interesting features, including a ‘fps mode’ switcher, two mics on the bottom, and a mouse sensor on the right controller. The mouse sensor could allow users to move the cursor by pointing the controller, similar to how it works on LG TVs.

In terms of design, Legion Go is estimated to be around 19mm thick, making it quite considerable for a handheld device. However, Lenovo has added grooves where the fingers sit to ensure good ergonomics. The increased thickness may also accommodate larger battery sizes, potentially exceeding the usual 40Wh found in other competing machines.

What sets Legion Go apart is its support for AR glasses, which will connect to the device through USB Type-C. These glasses are specifically designed for gaming and will target the mainstream market, although they may not offer the same performance as Apple Vision Pro.

Fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the official unveiling of the Legion Go at IFA 2023. The pricing of the handheld device, especially when considering the detachable controllers, larger screen, and possible inclusion of AR glasses, will be a key factor in its success in the market.

