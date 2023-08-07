AMD Introduces Radeon Pro W7600 and Radeon Pro W7500 GPUs

AMD has unveiled two mid-range desktop pro workstation GPUs, the Radeon Pro W7600 and Radeon Pro W7500, based on its RDNA 3 architecture. These graphics cards are specifically designed for 3D CAD, visualization, video editing, and digital content creation.

Both the Radeon Pro W7500 and Radeon Pro W7600 are full height, single slot GPUs that are compatible with standard desktop tower workstations. The Radeon Pro W7500 offers 12.2 TLOPs of peak single precision performance with a total board power of 70W, while the Radeon Pro W7600 provides 19.9 TLOPs of peak single precision performance and has a total board power of 130W.

In terms of specifications, both GPUs come with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and four DisplayPort 2.1 Connectors. AMD claims that these cards are future-proofed for next-gen displays, including refresh rate, pixel resolution, and color bit-depth.

The key feature of the Radeon Pro W7500 and Radeon Pro W7600 is the RDNA 3 compute units, which offer better ray tracing performance. Each compute unit consists of 64 dual-issue stream processors, two AI accelerators, and a second-gen ray tracing accelerator. AMD states that RDNA 3 delivers up to 50% more ray tracing performance per compute unit as compared to the previous generation.

AMD compares the performance of the Radeon Pro W7600 to the similarly priced Nvidia RTX A2000, and the Radeon Pro W7500 to the Nvidia RTX T1000. The company claims better performance in CAD applications such as Solidworks and PTC Creo, as well as the AEC-focused real-time viz tool Twinmotion.

These new GPUs target the mid-range segment of the workstation market, which AMD considers to be the largest portion. While the performance and price of these graphics cards are competitive, AMD may limit their reach by not offering a low-profile form factor. However, the company might focus on specialist system builders for distribution and potentially extend the reach of its APUs into the mid-range market.

A full review of the Radeon Pro W7600 and Radeon Pro W7500 will be available in the near future.