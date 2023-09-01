The Importance of GPU Power Consumption for Gamers, According to AMD

In a recent interview with Club386, Scott Herkelman of AMD discussed the company’s perspective on GPU power consumption and how it relates to gamers’ priorities. According to Herkelman, AMD recognizes the importance of GPU power consumption in the laptop segment, but acknowledges that it may not be a top concern for all gamers.

AMD has a company-wide initiative to improve performance per watt across their product portfolio. While power efficiency matters greatly in notebooks, Herkelman acknowledges that in desktops, there are users who prioritize power and others who are less concerned. However, AMD aims to develop chips with better performance per watt over time.

Herkelman also addressed concerns about idle power and mentioned that there are bugs that need fixing. AMD is actively working with their partners to address inconsistencies in idle power consumption.

The interview also touched on AMD’s approach to energy efficiency in GPU development. Herkelman emphasized that improving energy efficiency leads to more affordable board designs, which can result in lower graphics card prices or increased performance.

While some gamers prioritize power efficiency, others prioritize maximum performance regardless of power consumption. However, it’s worth noting that Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics cards generally consume less power than AMD’s RX 7000 series competitors. Despite this, AMD’s competitive prices help offset the power disadvantages of RDNA3.

It is important to consider power consumption when building a system with high-power GPUs. Sufficient power supply headroom and adequate cooling solutions are crucial, especially for cards with high power ratings. This consideration becomes even more significant for mini-ITX systems, which have limited space and may struggle with the physical and thermal demands of high-power GPUs.

Overall, while GPU power consumption may not be a priority for all gamers, it is a crucial factor to consider when balancing performance and energy efficiency in gaming systems.

