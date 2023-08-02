AMD Returns to Profitability in Q2 2023, Expects Rebound in the Second Half

AMD has announced its return to profitability in the second quarter of 2023, reporting a net income of $27 million. While there was a significant drop of 94 percent from the previous year, it is a considerable improvement compared to the $139 million loss in the first quarter. The company’s revenues also fell 18 percent year-over-year to $5.35 billion in Q2.

CEO Lisa Su highlighted the success of launching new products and expanding AI engagements. The introduction of the MI300-series GPUs and APUs during the datacenter event in June led to a seven-fold increase in customer engagements compared to Q1. AMD sees AI as a key growth opportunity, with Su predicting that the market for AI accelerators in the datacenter alone will reach over $150 billion by 2027.

AMD’s flagship Epyc 4 processors have gained traction, particularly in the cloud market, with revenue nearly doubling in the quarter. However, weak demand for previous generation products and elevated inventory levels resulted in an 11 percent decline in datacenter revenues. The client segment also faced challenges, with a 54 percent drop in quarterly revenue, attributed to sluggish PC demand and a market correction.

Despite these challenges, AMD expects both the client and datacenter groups to rebound in the second half of 2023. Double-digit sequential gains are predicted for the client division in Q3. However, the outlook for AMD’s gaming division is not as promising, with revenues sliding four percent year-over-year and 10 percent sequentially. The company attributed this decline to gamers’ lack of interest in its dedicated GPUs.

On the other hand, the embedded business experienced growth of 16 percent year-over-year, driven by strong demand for Field Programmable Gate Arrays in various markets. Yet, the segment saw a seven percent decline from Q1 due to softness in the communications market.

Looking ahead, AMD forecasts positive revenue growth in Q3 with an estimated $5.7 billion, representing an increase of about 2.5 percent compared to the previous year. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects.