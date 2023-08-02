AMD Returns to Profitability in Q2 2023 with Promising Product Launches

AMD has announced its return to profitability in the second quarter of 2023, despite a significant drop in net income compared to the previous year. The chipmaker reported a net income of $27 million, which is a 94 percent decrease from the same period last year. However, this is a notable improvement from the $139 million loss incurred in Q1.

In addition to the decline in net income, AMD also experienced an 18 percent year-over-year decrease in revenues, amounting to $5.35 billion. However, the company remains optimistic about its future performance.

CEO Lisa Su highlighted the company’s successful product launches in the second quarter, including the expansion of their AI engagements and the release of their latest gen-four Epyc and Ryzen product families. AMD has shown particular interest in AI, with the recent unveiling of its MI300-series GPUs and APUs.

The company’s AI roadmap has generated significant interest, leading to a seven-fold increase in customer engagements compared to Q1. AMD sees AI as a multibillion-dollar growth opportunity, with the datacenter AI accelerator market projected to reach over $150 billion by 2027.

AMD’s flagship Epyc 4 processors also gained traction, with increased adoption and revenue doubling sequentially in the quarter as cloud providers expanded their deployments. However, weak demand for the previous generation of products and high inventory levels contributed to an 11 percent decline in datacenter revenues.

The client segment, which includes PC sales, experienced a steeper decline with a 54 percent year-over-year decrease in quarterly revenue. AMD attributed this to tepid PC demand and a continuing market correction. However, there was a 35 percent increase in shipments of Ryzen 7000 consumer CPUs compared to Q1.

AMD expects a rebound in both its client and datacenter groups in the second half of 2023. CFO Jean Hu predicts double-digit sequential gains for the client division in Q3. However, the gaming division, which includes consumer GPUs and custom console chips, saw a four percent year-over-year decrease in revenue and is expected to continue declining in Q3.

On a positive note, AMD’s embedded business experienced a 16 percent year-over-year growth, driven by strong demand for Field Programmable Gate Arrays across various industries. However, revenues in this segment declined by seven percent compared to Q1 due to softness in the communications market.

For Q3, AMD forecasts positive revenue growth of $5.7 billion, representing a 2.5 percent increase year over year. Despite challenges in certain segments, the company remains optimistic about its overall performance.