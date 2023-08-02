AMD Reports Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Focus Shifts to AI Opportunities

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has announced earnings that slightly exceeded expectations, bringing some relief to investors. However, the focus has now shifted to analyzing AMD’s future prospects in the artificial intelligence (AI) market. As rival Nvidia Corp. continues to dominate the AI accelerator space, AMD is working towards establishing its presence.

During the company’s call, AMD confirmed that its new AI chip, the MI300, is currently being sampled and is on track for launch and ramp in the fourth quarter. This news was well-received by investors as it addressed concerns about the chip’s progress. However, there is still skepticism surrounding the anticipated 45% sequential growth in data center revenue in the fourth quarter.

Analysts have had mixed reactions to AMD’s AI endeavors. Cowen & Co. analyst Matthew Ramsay remains positive, citing the strong traction in Genoa and the potential for the MI300 to be margin-enhancing. However, Ramsay believes the company needs to prove its fourth-quarter growth scenario. He rates the stock as outperform with a target price of $135.

Christopher Danely of Citi Research has upgraded his rating on AMD shares from neutral to buy. He mentions the company’s claim that the MI300 will contribute positively to margins and acknowledges that investors are more tolerant of AMD’s valuation than anticipated. Danely has increased his target price to $136 from $120.

Srini Pajjuri of Raymond James is optimistic about AMD’s involvement in AI and expects significant contributions in 2024, assuming successful design collaborations with Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon. Pajjuri maintains a strong buy rating with a target of $145.

On the other hand, Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein is adopting a more cautious approach. He points out the lack of specifications or data indicating the adoption of AMD’s AI products. Rasgon believes that estimates for next year are too high and expresses concerns about the stock being overvalued. He rates the stock as market-perform with a target price of $95.

Rick Schafer of Oppenheimer remains on the sidelines due to the absence of design wins and a clear timeline. He has a perform rating on the stock.

While AMD’s AI roadmap shows promise, there are still questions and uncertainties. Investors will closely monitor the company’s progress in the AI market.