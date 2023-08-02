AMD to Develop AI Chip for the Chinese Market

AMD has announced that it plans to create an artificial intelligence (AI) chip specifically catering to the Chinese market. This decision is a response to export restrictions imposed by the US government as well as actions taken by competitors Nvidia and Intel. AMD CEO Lisa Su has expressed the importance of the Chinese market and the company’s commitment to complying with US export controls.

While ensuring full compliance with regulations, AMD also recognizes the opportunity to develop AI products for Chinese customers who require AI solutions. This includes accelerator chips, which play a crucial role in training large amounts of data for AI applications.

To align with these efforts, AMD is preparing to ramp up production of its MI300 chip, positioning it as a competitor to Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) used for AI training. Currently, Nvidia dominates the market, but AMD aims to challenge its position with its latest chip.

The US government recently imposed restrictions on Nvidia’s A100 and H100 chips, preventing their sale to China. Consequently, Nvidia made modifications to the H100 chip to comply with export curbs. Similarly, Intel developed a modified version of its Gaudi 2 AI chips specifically for the Chinese market.

China remains a highly lucrative market for US chipmakers, particularly in the AI sector where there are few domestic alternatives to Nvidia. AMD sees the success of its MI300 AI chip as crucial in its bid to compete with Nvidia. The company anticipates substantial growth in its data center business, driven in part by the new chip, with a projected 50% increase in the second half of the year compared to the first half.