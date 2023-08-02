AMD Expects Strong Finish to Year with Upcoming AI Chip Launch

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is set to have a strong end to the year as it prepares to release its artificial intelligence (AI) chips that will compete with Nvidia semiconductors. The company plans to increase production of its flagship MI300 AI chips in the fourth quarter, with high customer interest already reported.

The MI300 series chips are designed to rival Nvidia’s H100 chips and have garnered the attention of top-tier cloud providers, large enterprises, and prominent AI companies. AMD aims to expand its collaborations with these key players to meet demand. Investors are optimistic that the MI300 chips, expected to be released later this year, will pose a significant challenge to Nvidia in the flourishing market for advanced AI chips.

Notably, the MI300 chips surpass export controls for sales to China introduced in October. While Nvidia and Intel have modified their chips to comply with these controls, AMD has not yet developed specialized chips for the lucrative Chinese market. It is considering a similar strategy to Nvidia to meet these export requirements in order to tap into the Chinese market.

Although AMD has not provided a detailed full-year forecast, it expects its data center business, including the MI300 chips, to surpass the $6.04 billion in sales recorded in 2022. Analysts believe that if AMD can successfully ramp up production and launch the MI300 chips in the fourth quarter, strong demand is likely due to the scarcity of Nvidia chips. However, supply constraints could be a challenge for the company.

In addition to the MI300 chips, AMD is also seeing increased interest in its older MI250 chip, which remains a viable option for less complex AI tasks. The company predicts double-digit sequential growth in its Data Center and Client segment revenues in the third quarter, driven by rising demand for its EPYC and Ryzen processors. Major cloud players such as Microsoft and Google are expected to boost their spending on data centers in the second half of the year, with a specific focus on AI chips and infrastructure.

Looking ahead, AMD aims to ensure full compliance with US export controls while exploring opportunities to develop AI products for the Chinese market. The company is optimistic about its future in the AI sector, as it continues to innovate and meet the evolving demands of customers worldwide.