AMD Announces Strong Q4 Forecast and Entry into AI Hardware Market

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has unveiled a strong forecast for the fourth quarter and revealed plans to enter the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware market, directly competing against Nvidia. AMD CEO Lisa Su disclosed that the company is experiencing a significant increase in AI engagements, as numerous customers have initiated or expanded programs utilizing AMD’s Instinct accelerators.

This rise in demand has paved the way for the production ramp-up of AMD’s MI300 AI chips, set to debut in the fourth quarter. These chips will directly rival Nvidia’s advanced H100 chips, although they currently face supply shortages. Industry analysts state that if AMD’s competing product proves successful, it could pose a challenge to Nvidia’s dominance in the rapidly growing market for advanced AI chips.

Despite a decline in revenue for its data center and client businesses, it is anticipated that major cloud players such as Microsoft and Google will increase their spending on AI chips and infrastructure. This is expected to contribute to future growth in this sector.

While the PC market has experienced a decline in shipments, there are positive signs of improvement in demand. AMD projects double-digit percentage growth in revenue for its Data Center and Client segments in the third quarter, driven by increasing demand for its EPYC and Ryzen processors. However, this growth will be partly offset by declines in the Gaming and Embedded segments.

AMD’s strong outlook is reflected in its current-quarter revenue forecast of approximately $5.7 billion, with analysts’ expectations slightly lower at $5.82 billion. With the introduction of AI hardware, AMD aims to capitalize on the growing demand for AI chips and leverage its technological advancements to challenge Nvidia’s market position.