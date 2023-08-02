AMD Expects Strong End to the Year with Launch of MI300 AI Chips

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is anticipating a robust end to the year with the upcoming release of its flagship MI300 artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Designed to compete with Nvidia’s H100 chips, the MI300 chips have garnered significant interest from top-tier cloud providers, large enterprises, and leading AI companies.

Investors are optimistic that the launch of the MI300 chips later this year will pose a challenge to Nvidia in the rapidly-growing market for advanced AI chips. AMD’s data center business, including sales of MI300 chips, is expected to surpass $6.04 billion in 2023, although a detailed full-year forecast has not been provided by the company.

Unlike Nvidia and Intel, AMD has not produced specialized chips for the Chinese market. Consequently, the MI300 chips exceed the performance limits for export to China due to existing export controls. However, AMD is currently exploring strategies that comply with US export controls while still developing products for the Chinese market. The company aims to remain fully compliant with export regulations but also recognizes the potential to offer AI solutions to Chinese customers.

In the second quarter, AMD experienced an 11% decline in revenue from its data center business and a 54% drop in revenue from its client business. Nonetheless, analysts anticipate increased spending on data centers in the second half of the year, particularly on AI chips and infrastructure. The demand for PCs has also shown signs of improvement.

AMD predicts current-quarter revenue of approximately $5.7 billion, slightly below analysts’ average expectation of $5.82 billion. If AMD can successfully ramp up production and launch the MI300 chips in the fourth quarter, strong demand is anticipated due to supply constraints faced by Nvidia.