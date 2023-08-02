AMD Faces Pressure to Successfully Launch AI Graphics Chips

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is facing immense pressure to flawlessly execute the release of its first graphics chips targeted towards the AI market. The success of this launch will significantly impact the company’s performance in the second half of the year, especially in the fourth quarter. While AMD provided a positive revenue forecast for the third quarter, all eyes are on the fourth quarter when the company plans to introduce its first graphics processor (GPU) chips for AI applications in data centers.

AMD’s main competitor, Nvidia Corp., has already predicted a substantial boost in revenue from its own graphics accelerator chips during the same period. In an effort to keep up, AMD is set to launch its MI300 family of chips in the fourth quarter and is currently in the sampling phase with its leading AI, high-performance computing, and cloud customers. Analysts eagerly await the revenue expectations for the MI300 chips.

CEO Lisa Su has hinted at a significant increase in AMD’s data-center business, with the fourth quarter playing a critical role. However, specific numbers for GPU sales were not provided. In addition to its collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Inc. (HPE) for the El Capitan supercomputer project, AMD is also receiving interest from customers outside the high-performance computing sector. The demand for these chips is being driven by AI training and machine learning applications.

While investors are pleased with management’s responses to the market, AMD must perform well and avoid any execution mishaps in order to seize the opportunities available. The company faces stiff competition from Nvidia, Intel, and emerging startups in the AI chip space.