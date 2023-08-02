AMD Forecasts Strong Fourth Quarter with AI Hardware Competing with Nvidia

AMD has announced a strong fourth quarter outlook, predicting the availability of artificial intelligence (AI) hardware that will rival Nvidia’s chips by that time. The company’s CEO, Lisa Su, has reported a significant increase in AI engagements during this quarter, with multiple customers initiating or expanding programs to support future Instinct accelerator deployments.

Analysts anticipate that major cloud players like Microsoft and Google will increase their spending on data centers in the latter half of the year, focusing specifically on AI chips and infrastructure. While AMD has announced its own AI chip competitor to Nvidia, it is not expected to be available until the fourth quarter of 2019.

On another note, there has been a slowdown in the decline of PC shipments, and the demand for AMD’s EPYC and Ryzen processors has shown signs of improvement. Jean Hu, AMD’s finance chief, expects double-digit percentage growth in revenues from the data center and client segments for the third quarter. This growth will be driven by the increasing demand for EPYC and Ryzen processors, with the possibility of declines in the Gaming and Embedded segments.

AMD has projected current-quarter revenue to be around US$5.7 billion, while analysts expect revenue of US$5.82 billion.