AMD Working on Export-Compliant Processor for Chinese Market

Following the US restrictions on the sale of AI accelerators to China, both Nvidia and Intel have released modified versions of their silicon to comply with the regulations. Now, AMD is also working on an export-compliant processor to sell in the Chinese market.

During the company’s Q2 earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed that China is an important market and they are looking to develop a product for customers in China who are seeking AI solutions. While no specifics were provided, AMD has multiple options to address the Chinese market, including APUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and embedded accelerators.

Last year, the US export restrictions imposed a limit of 600GB/sec on the interconnect bandwidth of AI cards, impacting the sale of high-end US-made GPUs and accelerators to China. However, Nvidia quickly responded to the restrictions by launching a modified version of its A100, and Intel introduced the Gaudi2 HL-225B designed specifically for China.

If AMD wants to sell its existing MI200-series parts in China, it would need to reduce the GPU interconnect speed. It remains uncertain if there will be even stricter restrictions on the sale of AI accelerators to China under the Biden administration. Two House representatives have proposed lower interconnect speed limits, raising concerns about potential threats to American interests.

The decision on tighter restrictions is currently unknown, and chip companies are in discussions with the White House to determine the way forward. AMD recognizes the significance of the Chinese market and is actively working on developing an export-compliant processor to cater to customers in China who have a need for AI solutions.