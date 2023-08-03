AMD to Release New GPUs in Q3 2023

Chipmaker AMD has announced that it will be launching new GPUs in the third quarter of 2023. The specific model names have not been revealed yet, but it is expected that the company will introduce the midrange Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700.

According to AMD CEO Lisa Su, the company is set to expand its RDNA 3 GPU offerings with the release of new enthusiast-class Radeon 7000-series cards in the third quarter. The launch of the RX 7800/7700 series is anticipated to happen within the next month or so.

There have been speculations and leaked performance numbers circulating about these upcoming GPUs. According to rumored 3DMark Time Spy benchmark scores, the RX 7700 is expected to offer performance somewhere between Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 4070. However, the performance of the RX 7800 seems less impressive, similar to the previous generation RX 6800.

YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead claims to have access to internal company data revealing some of the GPU specifications and launch details. It is rumored that AMD will announce the new Navi 32-based GPUs at Gamescom 2023 in Germany, scheduled from August 23 to August 27. The graphics cards are expected to hit the market in the following month.

Despite the excitement surrounding the upcoming GPUs, it should be noted that AMD’s graphics card sales in Q2 2023 were disappointing. The company’s gaming segment revenue was estimated at $1.6 billion, representing a 4% decrease compared to the previous year and a 10% decrease from the previous quarter. The decline has been attributed to decreased sales of AMD’s gaming GPUs.