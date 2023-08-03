New GPUs from Chipmaker AMD to Launch in Q3 2023

Chipmaker AMD has confirmed in its quarterly earnings call that new GPUs will be launched in Q3 2023. Although specific model names have not been disclosed, it is believed that the midrange Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700 will be included.

AMD CEO Lisa Su stated that they are on track to expand their RDNA 3 GPU offerings with the launch of new enthusiast class Radeon 7000-series cards in the third quarter. This indicates that the release of the RX 7800/7700 series is imminent, expected within the coming month or the next.

There have been ongoing rumors and leaks about the upcoming GPUs. Recently, leaked performance numbers of the RX 7700 were shared on Twitter. According to these rumored 3DMark Time Spy benchmark scores, the RX 7700 is expected to offer performance somewhere between Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 4070. However, the RX 7800 did not show significant improvements compared to the previous-generation RX 6800.

YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead claimed to have access to internal company data revealing some specifications and the launch timeframe. According to the leak, AMD will announce the new Navi 32-based GPUs at Gamescom 2023 in Germany, taking place from August 23 to August 27. The GPUs are expected to reach the market the following month.

Although the news of new GPU launches is exciting, it should be noted that AMD’s graphics card sales for Q2 2023 were disappointing. The company’s gaming segment revenue was estimated at $1.6 billion, a 4% decrease compared to the previous year and a 10% decrease from the previous quarter. Diminished sales of AMD’s gaming GPUs were cited as the main reason for this decline.