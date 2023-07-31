Ambarella, Inc. Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities

SG Americas Securities LLC has decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. by 76.1% during the first quarter. The firm sold 27,920 shares, leaving it with 8,784 shares of Ambarella’s stock. These holdings were valued at $680,000. Other hedge funds and institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Ambarella.

Ambarella’s stock performance has been positive, with shares trading up 1.5% at $80.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73, and a beta of 1.50. The 50-day moving average for Ambarella is $80.70, and the 200-day moving average is $79.68. The stock’s 1-year low is $49.02, and its 1-year high is $99.86.

Ambarella reported better than expected earnings for the first quarter, with earnings per share of ($0.15), surpassing the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company generated $62.10 million in revenue, slightly above analyst estimates. Compared to the previous year, Ambarella’s revenue saw a decrease of 31.2%. The company had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Analysts project that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equity research analysts have recently issued new ratings and price targets for Ambarella’s stock. The average rating for the stock is “Moderate Buy,” with an average target price of $94.18.

Insiders at Ambarella have sold a total of 33,873 shares, valued at $2,781,204, over the past 90 days. Corporate insiders currently own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc. specializes in developing semiconductor solutions for high-definition and ultra HD video compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing. The company focuses on integrating multiple functions onto a single chip, such as HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions. Ambarella aims to deliver high-quality video and image processing with low power consumption.