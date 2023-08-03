Amazon’s Project Kuiper: The Details of Their New Home Internet Service

Since 2019, Amazon has been working on Project Kuiper, their home internet service. The project has become one of the company’s main focuses. Amazon plans to launch over 3,000 satellites into low-earth orbit to offer internet service. They will build the satellites in Kirkland, Washington and have secured deals with ULA, Arianespace, and Blue Origin to launch them into space, starting in early 2023.

The FCC has set a deadline for Amazon to have 1,600 satellites in space by mid-2026 or risk losing approval. To meet this requirement, Amazon will create a new center at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, investing $120 million and creating up to 50 new jobs. This facility will be used for satellite and rocket preparation.

The new home internet service from Amazon will offer faster speeds and lower latency due to the satellites being lower in orbit. Amazon aims to become a major player in the home internet market, which is increasingly important.

Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellites will provide fast service for activities like video calls, gaming, and high-definition streaming. The satellites will orbit between 590 and 630 kilometers above Earth.

Amazon Home Internet will offer three speed options: Standard, Pro Version, and Portable Version. The standard version will provide speeds up to 400 Mbps, the pro version up to 1 Gbps, and the portable version up to 100 Mbps.

Reports suggest that Amazon aims to offer competitive pricing, potentially undercutting Starlink’s prices. Specific pricing details have not been announced, but affordability is a key principle of Project Kuiper.

If Amazon successfully follows through with their plans, it could be significant news for cord-cutters, leading to lower prices and the elimination of data caps. However, it will likely take years before the networks are fully built out.