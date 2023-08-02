Amazon’s Project Kuiper Progresses with Satellite-Processing Facility Construction

Amazon’s Project Kuiper is moving forward with its mission to deploy a full satellite constellation by constructing a state-of-the-art satellite-processing facility. This facility, located at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is a crucial part of Project Kuiper’s plan to create a low Earth orbit satellite network, aiming to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink in offering global broadband internet service.

Spanning over 100,000 square feet, the satellite-processing facility includes a 100-foot tall clean room. This is where the Kuiper satellites will undergo final preparations before being paired with custom spacecraft dispensers provided by Beyond Gravity, a commercial space logistics firm. These dispensers will then be integrated with launch vehicles like Blue Origin’s New Glenn and United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur.

Steve Metayer, the vice president of Kuiper Production Operations, announced their ambitious plan to initiate full-scale production launches and early customer pilots in the coming year. The new satellite-processing facility will play a critical role in achieving this timeline. Amazon is excited to collaborate with Space Florida to support the thriving space industry in Florida and the United States. They also plan to expand their team of skilled operations and manufacturing professionals to connect millions of customers worldwide.

Through its partnership with Florida’s Spaceport Improvement Program, Project Kuiper will continue investing in the state’s spaceport infrastructure. Amazon has already secured launch agreements for 77 heavy-lift launch vehicles, with the majority of these launches planned from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Project Kuiper aims to establish a constellation of 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit. These satellites, along with customer terminals and ground networking powered by Amazon Web Services, will provide global broadband internet coverage. Amazon has recently unveiled its design for Project Kuiper terminals, intended to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink. However, with Starlink’s ambitious plans for a constellation of over 42,000 satellites, Amazon’s Project Kuiper faces a challenging competition ahead.