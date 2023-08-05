CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Amazon’s Ad-Supported Kindle Available at Lowest Price Yet

Gabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
Amazon’s ad-supported Kindle is currently on sale for $64.99, offering a significant discount. This entry-level e-reader features a 6-inch display with a resolution of 300ppi and convenient access to ePub files. Additionally, it includes a USB-C port for faster charging. The main difference between this Kindle and the pricier Paperwhite model is the absence of waterproofing. Despite this, the ad-supported Kindle remains a fantastic choice for budget-conscious readers who desire a reliable e-reader with essential features.

Google’s HD Chromecast Reduced to $19.99

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now available for just $19.99, matching its lowest price ever. This streaming device offers a maximum resolution of 1080p, granting access to various popular streaming apps. Boasting a sleek and modern design, it serves as an excellent option for enhancing the capabilities of secondary TVs or older models.

Nothing’s Ear Stick Earbuds at a Discounted Price of $79

Nothing’s Ear Stick earbuds, currently priced at $79, provide both style and functionality. These open-style earbuds feature an improved battery life, convenient press controls, and a well-balanced sound profile compared to their first-generation counterparts. Made with transparent plastic, they come with a trendy tube-like charging case for added convenience.

Additionally, here are some other noteworthy deals:

– Jabra’s Elite 4 wireless earbuds are available for $79.99, providing features like active noise cancellation and the ability to connect to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously.
– HyperX’s Cloud II headset is on sale for $64.60, delivering a comfortable design, wide compatibility, and 7.1 virtual surround sound.
– Best Buy is offering discounted prices on Amazon Echo speakers, including the Echo Pop for $17.99, the Echo Dot for $29.99, and the Echo Studio for $154.99.
– Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand is available for $69.89, providing faster wireless charging speeds and a photo frame feature.
– Anker’s 20W 511 Charger is currently on sale, offering a smaller and more portable option for USB-C charging.

These deals present a great opportunity to acquire high-quality tech products at discounted prices.

By Gabriel Botha

