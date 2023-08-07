Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live and brings with it attractive discounts on a range of smartphones. Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card purchases and EMI transactions until August 8.

Here are some notable budget-friendly smartphone deals available during the sale:

1. Realme Narzo N53: Priced at ₹8,999, the Realme Narzo N53 offers an 18% discount. It features a 6.74-inch 90Hz refresh rate screen, a 50MP AI triple camera setup, and a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 33-watt SuperVOOC charging.

2. Nokia G11: Available for ₹7,999, the Nokia G11 boasts a 3-day battery life with its 5,050mAh battery. It comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP dual AI rear camera, and is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor.

3. Itel S23: The Itel S23 is priced at ₹8,499 and features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a substantial 5,000mAh battery.

4. Lava Blaze 2: The Lava Blaze 2 can be purchased for ₹8,999. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, Unisoc T616 processor, a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and runs on Android 12.

5. Redmi 11 Prime: Available at ₹8,999, the Redmi 11 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It features a 50MP AI triple camera setup, along with a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera.

These deals provide customers with the opportunity to purchase smartphones at discounted rates. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab these budget-friendly devices during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale.