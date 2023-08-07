CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live and brings with it attractive discounts on a range of smartphones. Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card purchases and EMI transactions until August 8.

Here are some notable budget-friendly smartphone deals available during the sale:

1. Realme Narzo N53: Priced at ₹8,999, the Realme Narzo N53 offers an 18% discount. It features a 6.74-inch 90Hz refresh rate screen, a 50MP AI triple camera setup, and a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 33-watt SuperVOOC charging.

2. Nokia G11: Available for ₹7,999, the Nokia G11 boasts a 3-day battery life with its 5,050mAh battery. It comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP dual AI rear camera, and is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor.

3. Itel S23: The Itel S23 is priced at ₹8,499 and features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a substantial 5,000mAh battery.

4. Lava Blaze 2: The Lava Blaze 2 can be purchased for ₹8,999. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, Unisoc T616 processor, a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and runs on Android 12.

5. Redmi 11 Prime: Available at ₹8,999, the Redmi 11 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. It features a 50MP AI triple camera setup, along with a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera.

These deals provide customers with the opportunity to purchase smartphones at discounted rates. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab these budget-friendly devices during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft Reestablishes Communication with Mission Control

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Baldur’s Gate 3 Reaches Impressive Player Count on Steam

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology Promotes Awareness of Chronic Diseases

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft Reestablishes Communication with Mission Control

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Baldur’s Gate 3 Reaches Impressive Player Count on Steam

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Dark and Darker Finds a New Publisher for its Release

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

TROPICS Cubesats Successful in Monitoring Tropical Storm Systems

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments